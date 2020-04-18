British Ex-Pats in Costa Blanca and the Costa-del-sol are more worried about losing Coronation Street than the Coronavirus Crisis!

Coronation Street bosses are “panicking like mad.” to get the series up and running again as they run out of episodes.

The show averaged around six million viewers per episode before the coronavirus crisis and it is widely accepted that that figure could have doubled due to the lockdown restrictions.

British Ex-Pats from all over Spain wait in anticipation for the tri-weekly show to air, mostly viewing through IPTV/internet streams with some using the Intel-Sat UK Armed Forces feed situated “close” to Gibraltar.

But there is a problem, bosses one of Britain’s longest-running soaps say they are running out of new episodes.

The long-running series has been forced to edit its schedule and cut back on airing amid the coronavirus pandemic after filming was suspended. Prior to the global epidemic, the much-loved soap aired six days a week, now it is on three times a week.

During a radio interview this week, Corrie star Beverley Callard, who plays Liz McDonald, dished that soap bosses are worried that episodes are running out – which will mean that the Weatherfield based show will no longer be on air.

Beverley, 63, gave away the inside information during an appearance on Radio 5 Live alongside her co-star Jennie McAlpine.

Jennie, best known for her role of Fiz Brown told: “I keep putting it on at half eight, but then I think, ‘Oh no, Corrie’s not on’.





As one local English resident on the Costa-del-sol said,” ah forget about the virus thingy, I want me Corrie”!