BREAKING NEWS: Spain Extends State of Alarm Once Again But Sanchez Assures Children Will Be Allowed Out After April 27

SPAIN’S President, Pedro Sanchez, has just confirmed that he will extend the State of Alarm, imposed as a result of the coronavirus crisis, until May 9, however, he has assured that there will be a change in the conditions of this quarantine. Sanchez has stated that after April 27, children will be allowed to go out on the streets, however, in a controlled and limited way.

Sanchez is currently giving an updated speech on Spain’s situation amidst the coronavirus crisis. In this he has stated that the country must remain committed to social distancing and focused on being hygienic and precautious at all times.

-- Advertisement --

He says, “despite the enormous progress we have made, it is not possible to simply lift the quarantine and move to the de-escalation phase… tomorrow, I will talk with the presidents of the autonomous communities and the Congress of Deputies to tell them about the extension of this State of Alarm which will now last until May 9.”

Sanchez has insinuated that this upcoming State of Alarm will not be the same as the ones we have previously experienced. He claims that he will try to ensure that this quarantine is not so tedious for those youngest members of the household, children. Sanchez hopes to ensure that after April 27 children will be able to go for walks and alleviate the stress of being in confinement.

Sanchez has communicated that Spain will begin responding to the six recommendations established by the World Health Organisation in May and that after this, Spain will begin to slowly, cautiously, and progressively lift quarantine restrictions.

The Prime Minister assures that this will be achieved by following a set of measures and regulations which are hinged upon the spread of the virus and the strain of the medical system. If we encounter the slightest amount of risk, Sanchez assures, that they will stop immediately to reinforce the measures and adjust them.

He reminds that when we return to the streets, we will find ourselves in the middle of a war zone but without the bombs.



