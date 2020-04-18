BREAKING NEWS: British Expats living on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca worried over UK Coronavirus Figures

BRITISH Expats from the Costa Blanca to the Costa del Sol are all ‘extremely worried’ over the figures released by the UK health minister today.

Health minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has been diagnosed with coronavirus herself and is self-isolating at home.

The news of another 870 deaths came as a shock to the many thousands of British expats who have family members in the UK themselves stuck in a lockdown.

The total number of reported deaths in the UK is now 13,738, while Boris Johnson makes his recovery in his country retreat, Chequers, members of his government are still arguing as to how to extend the present lockdown date.