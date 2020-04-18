Brave Pilot From Costa Del Sol’s Fuengirola Risking Life Rescuing Brits Globally To Repatriate Them

Costa del Sol pilot daily risks his life daily on chartered flights rescuing stranded Brits abroad

Whilst the residents of Spain’s Fuengirola sit on their balconies if the sun’s out or on their sofas when it’s not, one Fuengirola takes position in a different seat as he flies around the globe in his 777 or 747 aircraft rescuing Brits stranded abroad.

Pilot Graham Dawkins, who normally flies BA passengers around the world, is one of the few pilots not grounded at the present time as he was especially selected for rescue missions.

Dawkins a regular reader of the Euro Weekly News flies in protection gear at all times on long haul flights to destinations such as India, Pakistan, New Zealand as well as many other countries on behalf of the Government collecting UK citizens who haven’t had the chance to get home yet after most international flights were grounded.

As well as the personal rescue missions the hero pilot has been flying into countries to collect PPE equipment for the front line medical workers as well as other life saving equipment.

At present Dawkins due to confidentially agreements with the Home Office is unable to speak publicly about his missions although a close insider told the Euro Weekly News: Dawkins is an unsung hero, he’s in the skies most days flying into some heavily affected areas whilst flying in full protection gear at all times for his own safety, he really is a hero and a credit to Fuengirola, I know his wife and family are missing him desperately as he continues with his missions to bring back both stranded passengers and life saving equipment to save the life of others”

Local entertainer Ricky Lavazza told the EWN about his thoughts of his good friend ” Total legend, he was personally selected by the Government I understand to fly mercy missions, he didn’t hesitate, away he went to to his duty, he’s one of the unsung hero’s of this battle against the virus that we don’t often hear about, I’ll certainly be buying him a pint when he eventually returns from his missions”



