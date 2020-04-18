A caring hand for hardworking medical and cleaning staff on Spain’s Costa Almeria

VELEZ-RUBIO resident Andrea Lowe has been doing her bit to show the community’s appreciation for the medical and cleaning teams doing such an incredible job on the frontline of the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

Angela came up with the idea of launching an Oriflame appeal for donations of hand creams for local medical centres and hospitals.

This week she presented 54 tubes to the health centre in Velez-Rubio.

More tubes were on their way to care for the hardworking hands of staff at the Velez-Blanco centre and for the hospital in Huercal-Overa, while Angela reported on social media that she has now received further donations.