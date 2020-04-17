Will Amazon Be Delivering Coronavirus Home-testing Kits to Spain’s Costa del Sol?

IT has been reported that Amazon have made plans for coronavirus testing kits to be home delivered in the UK, but will they reach the Costa del Sol?

Amazon is starting a pilot programme ‘using Amazon logistics’ which will deliver throat swabs that are picked up one hour after a sample has been taken.

-- Advertisement --

The potential of this idea could be vital to stopping the spread of Covid-19, so people are beginning to wonder if it will be used in other countries?

An argument could be made that Spain are also in need of this service, as the death toll in the nation is 6,000 higher than that in the UK, as well as 80,000 more confirmed cases.

Officials in Spain have noted that the nation is in need of more testing, as they can then identify which regions will be allowed to ease lockdown regulations. The Spanish government is keen to reactivate whatever business it can as soon as possible, as experts have said the country’s economy will suffer heavily due to the pandemic, especially during the tourism months.

Amazon has dedicated marketplaces for the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Canada, Germany, Spain, Italy, Australia, Japan, China, India, Mexico, and new ones are always being added. So will all of these countries also be considered for the home delivered testing kits?



