WATCH: Big-hearted Costa del Sol police brighten up birthday under lockdown in Spain’s Fuengirola

Cathy Elelman
NICE TOUCH: Police make someone’s day in Fuengirola CREDIT: Euro Weekly News

BIG-hearted police officers on Spain’s Costa del Sol are working all hours on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus, but still find time to brighten up the birthdays of local residents confined to their homes under lockdown.

This evening it was the turn of someone living right by the Euro Weekly News head office in Fuengirola to be treated to a blast of a birthday song and blazing sirens to put a smile on their face at these difficult times.



