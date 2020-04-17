Virtual Pet Visits for Covid-19 Patients in Costa Blanca Hospitals in Spain

TWO hospitals are allowing pets to bring some joy via virtual visits to Covid-19 patients in the Costa Blanca region of Spain.

Torrevieja and Vinalopó Hospitals are permitting some of their coronavirus sufferers to use video links to stay in touch with their animals.

Extensive research shows that pets help to calm people down and to relax, thereby reducing high blood pressure and heart rates.

Despite the fact that visitors to people in hospital have been restricted during the crisis, operator Ribera Salud have made sure that live links with much-loved pets, as well as family members take place whenever possible.

In normal times, the hospitals at Torrevieja and Vinalopó have been in the pioneering list of facilities in Spain that have allowed pets to come to see some patients under certain circumstances.