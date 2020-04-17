Veteran actor Brian Dennehy, best known for his roles in ‘Tommy Boy’ and ‘First Blood’, dies at 81

VETERAN American actor Brian Dennehy, whose varied career ranged from Broadway’s most serious stage roles to Hollywood’s silliest slapstick, to acting along-side Sylvester Stallone in ‘First Blood,’ has died aged 81.

“Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends,” his daughter said.

The 81-year-old passed away on Wednesday night in New Haven, Connecticut, from natural causes that were not coronavirus-related, his daughter and agent said. His daughter Elizabeth Dennehy tweeted this message:

The barrel-chested, prolific actor had many movie roles, including in ‘Tommy Boy,’ ‘First Blood’ and ‘Cocoon,’ but won acclaim on stage, particularly for ‘Death of a Salesman’ on Broadway in 1999.

He won another best actor Tony in 2003 for ‘Long Day’s Journey into Night,’ in which he starred alongside Vanessa Redgrave and Phillip Seymour Hoffman.

When he accepted the 2003 Tony, the actor said he was merely a conduit for the work of legendary playwright Eugene O’Neill.

“The words of Eugene O’Neill – they’ve got to be heard,” he said. “They’ve got to be heard, and heard and heard. And thank you so much for giving us the chance to enunciate them.”



