The centuries’ old story behind the pine tree that gave Alfaz del Pi its name

ALFAZ’S Culture department has published a five-page online history of the pine that gives the town its full name.

The account by municipal archaeologist Carolina Frias Castillejo explains that according to the historian Francisco Figueras Pacheco the pine in Alfaz’s Plaza Mayor was first mentioned in 1786, although possibly this was planted when the parish church was built in the mid-18th century.

Each tree has lasted between 60 and 70 years, and the seventh, which survived for 70 years was replaced just over a year ago in April 2019. It was an emotional moment for many of Alfaz’s older residents, as the same tree had accompanied them throughout their lives, they said.

Click on this link El pi de l’Alfàs to download the document.