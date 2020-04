THE Swedish royal has started working at the Sophiahemmet hospital in Stockholm, of which she is a patron, to do her bit to help health personnel putting their own lives at risk to save others.

Princess Sofia is the wife of Prince Carl Philip, and the daughter-in-law of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.

She will assist hospital staff with non-medical related tasks. These include caring for the patients’ families, cleaning and disinfecting all the sanitary material as well as administrative duties.