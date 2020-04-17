Summer Holiday Event Scrapped in Costa Blanca Area of Spain

THE big outdoor event of the Moors and Christians summer holiday fiestas that take place in Guardamar in the Costa Blanca area of Spain, has been cancelled.

The July celebrations are the pinnacle of Guardamar’s outdoor traditional calendar of parades, and the city council said that it had been a “difficult decision,” but it had no other option because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual bonfire held during the festival has also been scrapped.

Guardamar’s Moors and Christians events attract tourists from around Europe as well as local visitors.