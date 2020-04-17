Spain’s Government announces tourism from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca to be phased in by end of year”

Spain’s Government has announced today that it hopes to reactivate the tourism and hospitality industry by the “end of this year” as lockdown restrictions are eased.

IT’S currently working on a ‘two-part’ phased plan that will enable the country to return to total activity. The government said it’s aiming for all the production industries to be back at work by the summer. However the tourism, hospitality and leisure sectors will have to wait until the end of the year, it confirmed.

In the meantime the government said that it is working on measures to protect the employment of people in tourism, cultural and leisure activities. It said it hopes that these sectors can be phased in slowly during the latter part of the year as lockdown restrictions are gradually lifted.

Industry Minister Reyes Maroto also confirmed that she is working on “concrete plans to save the restaurant and hospitality industry” – which a major contributor to Spain’s economy. It’s vital that we protect and save the firms in this sector from folding, she added.