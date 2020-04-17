Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca may not see Brit holidaymakers for a year as UK have been told to prepare for up to SIX waves of COVID-19

BRITAIN could end up with the highest coronavirus death rate in Europe, a leading physician has warned.

Britain must be better prepared for ‘further waves’ of coronavirus, with MPs told the government was ‘too slow’ to respond to the current outbreak.

Britain may have to endure five or six waves of the coronavirus with a total of 40,000 or more deaths, before the development of a vaccine permits a return to normal life, a leading expert has told MPs.

-- Advertisement --

Professor Anthony Costello of University College London, told the House of Commons Health Committee that the “harsh reality” was that the UK had been too slow in a number of aspects of its response to the outbreak, and that “system errors” meant Britain will have “probably the highest death rates in Europe.”

Spain’s economy would take a battering if Brit tourists were to stop coming to the country for a year, as Spain’s biggest contributors to the Spanish tourist economy, the UK make up to 26 per cent of total tourism revenue with around £12.7 billion spent each year.

In order to avoid another large spike in fatalities once the UK begins to ease its lockdown measures, he said the government must up community testing capacity and embrace South Korea-style contact tracing.

He also challenged the government’s decision to cease contact-tracing nationwide after Covid-19 became established, arguing that low-infection parts of the UK, such as Yorkshire, could have remained open while London and other hotspots went into lockdown.

His call for community testing was echoed by the chairman of the committee, Jeremy Hunt, who urged “a massive ramp-up – not just in the testing but also the tracing of everyone who has been in contact with someone who has the virus.





“We all hope that the national lockdown and social distancing will bring about a large suppression of the epidemic; however, we are going to face further waves,” said Professor Costello.

“We need to make sure we have a system in place that can not just do a certain number of tests in the laboratory.

“We also need a system at district and community level to test people rapidly in the community, in care homes, and make sure the results get back to them very quickly.

“We need to maintain social distancing of some kind when we lift the national lockdown, by focusing on the people we really want to lockdown, which are cases and contacts.

“You need to find cases, test them if you can, trace their contacts, isolate them, do social distancing – but most importantly of all you do it all at speed.”

Last year, a record 89.4 million holidaymakers visited the country, over 19 million of them British.

The tourism industry, in turn, is becoming increasingly important in propping up the rocky Spanish economy, which was among the worst hit in Europe during the recession.

Spain is the world’s third most visited country, and the sector makes up a colossal 14.2 per cent of its GDP, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – with that percentage predicted to continue rising over the coming years.