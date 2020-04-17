Six months behind bars for swigging beer on street in Spain’s Costa Almeria

A BLOKE caught swigging a beer on a Roquetas de Mar street has been jailed for six months.

Guardia Civil officers came across the man leaning against a building and enjoying a drink in Calle Larache just hours after a court found him guilty of a previous serious violation of the state of alarm restrictions.

But there was no walking out the courtroom following this second defiance of the lockdown rules. This time the court ordered his immediate imprisonment for resistance with the aggravating circumstance of a repeat offence.