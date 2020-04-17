Signs of Recovery on Stock Markets with Some Spanish Company Gains

ALTHOUGH things can change overnight, stock exchanges in Europe in particular appear to be heading back up for a number of reasons.

Firstly, the Chinese economy has suffered more than anticipated from the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, secondly there may be a breakthrough in discovery of a vaccine by Gilead in the USA which has seen their shares shoot up and thirdly, despite high unemployment, the US economy seems to be recovering slightly.

Two companies to benefit immediately on the Spanish Ibex were Inditex and IAG.