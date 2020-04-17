Restoration of iconic ‘El Cable Ingles’ monument on Spain’s Costa Almeria restarted

RESTORATIONS works on Almeria’s iconic ‘El Cable Ingles’ mineral loading platform have started up again following the two week suspension of non-essential activity decreed by the State government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Almeria Port UTE temporary union of companies has this week resumed the reforms of the early 20th century structure started at the end of February and due to be completed in spring next year.

Almeria Port Authority President Jesus Caicedo said despite the fortnight’s halt to the works they were proceeding at a “very good pace.”

The €2.2 million project will see the platform stretching out into the water on the provincial capital seafront opened up to the public as a walkway and viewing point.