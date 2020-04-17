Prince William Makes Secret Donation to Captain Tom Moore for NHS

PRINCE WILLIAM and the Duchess of Cornwall have both written and donated to Captain Tom Moore after his NHS fundraiser hit £17 million.

Kensington Palace confirmed that the Duke of Cambridge made an undisclosed donation to the JustGiving appeal.

In a video filmed from his home this week, the future king said: “It’s amazing, what I love also is that he’s a 99-year-old war veteran, he’s been around a long time, knows everything, and it’s wonderful that everyone has been inspired by his story and his determination.

“So he’s a one-man fundraising machine and god knows what the final total will be, but good on him, I hope he keeps going.”

The veteran, who served in the Second World War, initially set out to raise £1,000 by challenging himself to walk 100 times around his Bedfordshire garden before his 100th birthday on April 30.

He finished his final four laps on Thursday morning after it became the single biggest fundraiser in the history of JustGiving.



