Paramedic, 23, battling coronavirus frontline dies suddenly after ‘carrying weight of world on her shoulders in silence’

A young paramedic who said she was ‘dedicating all her time on the ambulance to help others in need at this time’ has been found dead at her home.

Charlotte Cope qualified as a paramedic just two years ago and was based in Gelli, Rhondda, South Wales.

The 23-year-old was found dead at her home in the Rhondda Valley after finishing her shift on Monday.

Emergency services colleagues were sent to her address following a 999 call.

Just days ago Ms Cope urged people to stay at home as she praised her colleagues on social media.

Just days ago Ms Cope posted on social media: ‘Life sucks right now ey. I miss my family. I miss weightlifting/training, I miss the freedom.

‘But have to stay positive, dedicating all my time on the ambulance to help others in need at this time with my amazing colleagues. Stay safe everyone, please stay at home.’





Friend and colleague Connor Quinn described Ms Cope as a ‘very promising and proud paramedic adored by all who knew her.’