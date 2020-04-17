OUR VIEW: Euro Weekly News opinion of current global events.

Our view: A deeper understanding

IN theory, all of us are vulnerable to Coronavirus, but in practice how well we fare has to do with pre-existing conditions that are not only medical but economic, social and political.

Age was the first factor most of us heard about in the unequal impact of this virus. It seemed to affect older people the most and children hardly at all, with a lot of younger adults having mild cases. Then, March was full of stories of desperately ill and dying young people as cautionary tales warning that no one was guaranteed an exemption from this.

The shutdowns that are meant to prevent its spread have wildly varying economic impacts. Some suddenly lost jobs. Some whose work was deemed necessary had to continue in the face of the danger of contagion – medical workers, firefighters, transport workers and food workers, supermarket stockers and cashiers.

As schools were closed, the digital divide meant that more affluent families with computers, iPads and good internet connections had a very different home educational situation than families without these amenities.

Some who live alone have been reporting devastating loneliness; people who live with others have reported everything from exasperation to fear.

Warnings are emerging about a likely wave of mental health problems from these new situations. Domestic violence has risen dramatically in many places.





Nearly everyone on Earth is, or will be, affected by this pandemic but each of us is affected differently. Some of us are financially devastated, some are gravely or fatally ill or have already died.

The pandemic is a spotlight that illuminates underlying problems. Taking care of each other begins with understanding the differences.