NHS frontline staff are asked to treat coronavirus patients WITHOUT gowns and are told to ‘wash their arms’ and reuse PPE as hospital run out within hours

Doctors and nurses on the frontlines of the UK’s coronavirus outbreak have been asked to treat patients without gowns and to reuse personal protective equipment as it is warned some hospitals could run out of protective equipment within hours.

The Government has been under fire for weeks over the distribution of PPE, with some frontline staff warning that they have had to work in situations where they feel unsafe.

Public Health England (PHE) reversed its guidance on Friday evening which stipulated long-sleeved disposable fluid repellent gowns should be worn when treating Covid-19 patients.

If the gowns are not available, clinical staff are now advised to wear ‘disposable, non-fluid repellent gowns or coveralls’ or ‘washable surgical gowns’, with aprons, and to wash their forearms afterwards.

The updated guidance states that the ‘reuse of PPE should be implemented until confirmation of adequate re-supply is in place’, and that ‘some compromise is needed to optimise the supply of PPE in times of extreme shortages’.

At least 50 NHS workers have now died after contracting coronavirus.



