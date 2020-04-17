Millions of Bees found dead across Spain’s Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca causes Farmers to worry about food shortages

Reports are flooding in from all over Spain of honey bees dropping dead to the floor in their millions.

SOME are blaming the recent spate of mass disinfections carried out in streets and urbanisations throughout Spain, millions of litres of chemicals were sprayed onto walls, roads and trees in a bid to rid the country of the deadly coronavirus.

Spanish farmers have a right to be worried because, without the precious Bee, crops will not be pollinated and will not grow, leading to major food shortages. A similar thing happened in California USA, it was soon discovered that the Honey Bee is a very sensitive creature and will not pollinate a flower drenched in insecticide.

-- Advertisement --

There is also Brexit to consider, in case we have forgotten, there are as yet no trade deals in place so to import food and veg from the UK could be very expensive, sending prices here sky high.

To give you an idea of how important they are, Honey Bees pollinate $15 billion worth of US crops every year. Their decline has a major impact on our food production and supply. At the moment there is no data from the Spanish Agricultural Industry to quote.

Why bees are important. Globally there are more Honey Bees than other types of bee and pollinating insects, so it is the world’s most important pollinator of food crops. It is estimated that one-third of the food that we consume each day relies on pollination mainly by bees, but also by other insects, birds and bats.

An urgent study in Spain is underway to determine the reasons behind this ‘mass culling’ of the Bee population.



