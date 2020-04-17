Marine biologists still keeping an eye on endangered fan mussels during Spain’s lockdown

PROTECTED species still need protecting, even during Spain’s State of Alarm.

Marine biologists from the Catholic University of Valencia continue working telematically to save the fan mussel (pinna nobilis), now in danger of extinction.

These inhabit underwater meadows of Posidonia (Neptune grass) and under good conditions can grow to 120 centimetres and live for 20 years.

In some Mediterranean zones their population has been reduced by 98 per cent owing to commercial fishing, the anchors of moored pleasure boats and a new threat from an invader parasite.

Scrupulously respecting lockdown regulations, the UCV team are currently observing 14 fan mussels transferred from the Ebro Delta (Tarragona) to aquariums at Calpe’s marine station, where researchers hope they can reproduce.



