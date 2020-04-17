Long-Distance Shopper in Costa Blanca Spain Gets Jail Term

A Torrevieja shopper has been given a suspended four-month jail term, after she was stopped four times in the Costa Blanca area resort in Spain for breaking confinement laws over her long-distance journey.

She offered the excuse each time that she was going on a shopping trip all the way to Elche, despite the fact that rules on store closures there during the coronavirus crisis are no different to those in Torrevieja or anywhere else in Spain.

Guardia Civil officers were given the same story three times in ten days over the State of Alarm being broken, as kept telling them that she was going on a 90 kilometre round trip to Elche.

The patience of the officers wore thin after she was halted on the CV-905 for a fourth time, and they arrested her.

The woman was hauled in front of a Torrevieja judge, who suspended her four-month prison sentence for two years.