Legendary Rolling Stones to join fight to end Coronavirus in worldwide special broadcast this weekend

The Legendary Rolling Stones will join the fight to end Coronavirus by taking part in ‘One World: Together at Home’ broadcast special programme this weekend, in support of the global citizen and the World Health Organisation.

Although it’s unclear whether the group will perform together, remotely, via Zoom or other another platform, the organiser – Global Citizen – has confirmed that the Rolling Stones’ core quartet – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood – will all be taking part.

“We are honoured to be invited to be part of the ‘One World: Together at Home‘ broadcast – from our homes in isolation,” the group said in a joint statement, calling the broadcast “a fantastic event with Global Citizen in the fight against COVID-19.”

The two-hour special broadcast will include Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Billie Joe Armstrong, Eddie Vedder, Chris Martin, Sam Smith, Lang Lang, Alanis Morissette, Burna Boy, Stevie Wonder and many others, according to the organiser.

“Together at Home” will be aired on BBC One in Europe on Sunday night. However, US audiences across both coasts can watch it tomorrow (Saturday) at 8pm. The two-hour special will be aired on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Yahoo, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Apple Music, Roblox, Tidal, Alibaba, beIN Media Group, LiveXLive, Tencent, TuneIn, AXS TV, beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group and RTE.

‘One World: Together at Home’ is aimed at celebrating health workers on the front lines of the crisis.



