Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT

ACCORDING to the latest Worldometer statistics (at 02.00am GMT today), more than two million (2,181,308) people have now been diagnosed with the coronavirus (Covid-19) around the world to date, compared to 2,083,236, yesterday.

Of today’s total, 1,488,769 people are currently infected with coronavirus, of which 56,602 (4 per cent) are in critical condition. Out of the remaining 692,539 cases, 547,069 have recovered or have been discharged. However, 145,470 have died from the disease.

-- Advertisement --

The US remains the worst affected country in the world with not only the most Covid-19 infections but also deaths. The number of people infected has shot up to around 677,570, with around 34,617 Covid-19 fatalities to date. New York accounts for more than a third (214,800) of the country’s Covid-19 cases to date, and around half of the country’s deaths from the disease.

The US also registered the most number of new cases (29,567) and the most deaths (2,174) in the last 24 hours. Spain is the second most affected country in the world, after the US, in terms of total number of cases to date (184,948), followed by Italy (168,941). However, after the US, France registered the most new cases in the last 24 hours (17,164), followed by Turkey (4,801), the UK (4,617) and Spain (4,289).

Italy has registered the most coronavirus deaths after the US, with the death toll standing at 22,170, followed by Spain (19,315) and France (17,920). The UK registered the most amount of deaths in the last 24 hours, after the US, with 870 Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death total to 13,738. Check out the chart below from Worldometer for the breakdown.



