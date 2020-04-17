Laptops so that Alfaz’s occupational training course pupils can recommence lessons online

MORE than 25 pupils at Alfaz’s Occupational Training Centre (CFO) received laptops so they may study at home by video-link.

“The initiative, pioneering in this area, enables 70 CFO students to regain at least some of the normality that Covid-19 has taken away from them,” said Dolores Albero, councillor for Education, Training and Employment.

-- Advertisement --

Alfaz’s CFO offers eight training courses for the unemployed. Once completed, the students receive a Certificate of Professional Standards, a qualification recognised throughout Spain.

Two courses are aimed at people with functional diversity who, as well as having to live with a disability find it especially hard to find work, Albero explained.

The CFO courses in Gardening and Administration, both set out to increase their knowledge and provide them with the skills to find employment, the councillor added.



