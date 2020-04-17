Iceland Supermarket Tells NHS Workers ‘If You Touch It, You Buy It’

Supermarket Iceland have apologised after telling NHS staff that they would have to pay for anything they touch.

THE chain said it had strong measures in place to reduce the risk of people contracting coronavirus while shopping.

However, in a recently deleted post, they wrote: “We will be limiting payments to cards only during the NHS exclusive hours, and aiming to clean stores following the exclusive hour each day.

“If NHS workers touch products they have to buy them, they can’t put them back. This is to reduce the risk of contamination. We are communicating regularly with our store teams, offering guidance and updates on health and safety measures.”

This led to many NHS workers expressing their frustrations on social media.





One worker said: “Ignorant fools!! The CEO of Iceland should issue a grovelling apology. Insulting us NHS staff should have dire consequences, their revenue for a start.”

Another added: “Let’s hope none of them need hospital treatment any time soon considering we are all dirty, germ-spreading people who obviously have no idea of correct hand-washing procedure, use PPE and follow correct infection control procedures.”