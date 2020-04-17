Holidaymakers from the Costa Blanca to the Costa del Sol excited about 90% off June Sale Prices in Spain

In a bid to lure back customers the retail and tourism industry in Spain has been hatching plans to restart the economy in ways never before seen.
THE Catalan government estimates the retail sector has been losing some €525 million a week due to the coronavirus shutdown, or 69 per cent of the sector’s weekly turnover.
This, of course, cannot continue so some of the sector’s top advisers created a ‘think tank’ to develop a recovery programme, the likes of which has never been witnessed before in Spain.
A whole gamut of businesses has been decimated by the coronavirus epidemic that has ravaged the Spanish economy, to recover from this and to be prepared for the eventual and much-anticipated upturn, ‘crazy and unprecedented prices’ are to be offered starting in the middle of June this year, when, if everyone’s prayers are answered, will be the re-opening of the vast majority of bars, restaurants, and shops across Spain.
Deals in accommodation, flights, fashion, food even the car rental industry is ‘gearing up’ ready to ‘service’ the expected pent-up demand by ‘stir crazy’ British holidaymakers at the moment sat at their PCs like keyboard warriors monitoring all the package holiday websites for their much needed ‘life after the crisis’ holiday.
It was the middle of March when Spain announced the severe lockdown measures we are all adhering to at the present time and for the first time in its history, Spain could not celebrate the traditional Easter parades that adorn the streets of its autonomous regions every year.
Recent estimates suggest over a trillion euros worth of stock is sitting on closed-shop-shelves and in storage just waiting to be handed over at silly prices to eager customers.
Near bankrupt businesses are quoting up to 90 per cent off in a ‘sale of the century’ that will rock the retail world, the stickers are ready and the stock is there, all they need is customers!