Holidaymakers from the Costa Blanca to the Costa del Sol excited about 90% off June Sale Prices in Spain

In a bid to lure back customers the retail and tourism industry in Spain has been hatching plans to restart the economy in ways never before seen.

THE Catalan government estimates the retail sector has been losing some €525 million a week due to the coronavirus shutdown, or 69 per cent of the sector’s weekly turnover.

-- Advertisement --

This, of course, cannot continue so some of the sector’s top advisers created a ‘think tank’ to develop a recovery programme, the likes of which has never been witnessed before in Spain.

A whole gamut of businesses has been decimated by the coronavirus epidemic that has ravaged the Spanish economy, to recover from this and to be prepared for the eventual and much-anticipated upturn, ‘crazy and unprecedented prices’ are to be offered starting in the middle of June this year, when, if everyone’s prayers are answered, will be the re-opening of the vast majority of bars, restaurants, and shops across Spain.