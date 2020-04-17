Germany says nation’s coronavirus crisis “under control”

GERMANY says the nation’s coronavirus crisis is “under control” as the infection rate drops.

Heath Minister Jens Spahn reported today Friday that the country’s lockdown restrictions put in place a month ago have been a success as the number of patients recovering from the virus has in recent days been consistently higher than new infections.

“The outbreak has, as of today, become controllable and manageable again,” he said at a news briefing.

Earlier the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention, announced that the contagion rate had gone down to 0.7.

In other words, each person infected with Covid-19 passes on the virus to less than one other.

According to the latest German Health Ministry figures, 133,830 people have now tested positive for the virus in Germany following 3,380 new infections since Thursday. There have been 3,868 coronavirus-related deaths, 299 more than yesterday.

Spahn maintained that at no point has the German health system been overwhelmed by the pandemic.





Germany has been praised for its coronavirus testing regime. To date the country has carried out more than 1.7 million.