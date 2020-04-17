Football Legend Dies of Coronavirus

THE former England and Leeds football legend, Norman Hunter has died from the coronavirus, aged 76.

Gritty defender Hunter, who made 28 appearances for the Three Lions and was part of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad, was last week admitted to hospital with the coronavirus.

Leeds said in a statement: “Leeds United are devastated to learn of the passing of club legend Norman Hunter at the age of 76.”

The statement continued:-”Norman was taken to hospital last week after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and despite continuing to battle and the best efforts of

NHS staff, he sadly lost his fight earlier this morning.

“He leaves a huge hole in the Leeds United family. His legacy will never be forgotten and our thoughts are with Norman’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”