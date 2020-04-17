Farmers fumigating town streets on Spain’s Costa Almeria

LOCAL farmers in Adra have once again been giving the local council a helping hand in thoroughly disinfecting the town in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus.

The farmers have under Local Police and Civil Protection supervision been carrying out night-time fumigations of the street.

-- Advertisement --

The council stressed the farmers have at all times been duly kitted out with personal protection systems and have followed municipal safety experts’ instructions at all times.

The local authority underlined the farmers were all volunteers and that their efforts were a reinforcement of the cleaning and disinfection which the council has been carrying out ever since the state of alarm came into force.

The municipal cleaning service has reorganised its staff so there are extra personnel carrying out the washdowns and disinfection.