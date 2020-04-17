Fake lockdown violation reports to push competition into closing on Spain holiday island Mallorca

A S’ARENAL shop owner is under arrest for producing fake Guardia Civil reports on lockdown violations to try and push the local competition into closing.

The Guardia began investigating the dodgy document affair after the owner of a business in the area who found one of the home-produced reports pushed under his shop door took it along to the station to ask what it was all about.

-- Advertisement --

The document on Guardia Civil letterhead claimed he had broken the state of alarm restrictions. He said a relative had received a similar notification.

Officers soon twigged the document was not authentic. Subsequent investigations into the source led to a telephone booth business located not from the targeted shops.

A search of the premises revealed more supposed Guardia Civil reports and notifications. The telephone booth business boss had cut and pasted the official stamps and signatures onto his own home-made versions.

He now faces charges of usurping public authority, coercion and forgery.



