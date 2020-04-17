Expats in Spain from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca rejoice at news of Crohn’s disease cure

Expats in Spain from the Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca rejoice at hearing the news of a Crohn’s disease cure.

AUSTRALIAN scientists claim to have found a cure for the debilitating Crohn’s disease thanks to a treatment of antibiotics and faecal transplants, which has resulted in remissions in at least 10 patients. The study, which was carried out by Gaurav Agrawal, Thomas Borody and several other researchers at the Centre for Digestive Diseases in New South Wales in Australia, means that a cure has finally been found for millions around the world suffering from a disease that was once thought to be incurable.

It is estimated that Crohn’s disease affects about one in every 650 Brits, and around three million people globally. Crohn’s disease is a chronic inflammatory process of the digestive tract, which can have a negative impact on many aspects on the quality of life, including physical, social, psychological and intimate relationship, according to the paper. The disease is a long-term condition, causing inflammation and irritation to the lining of the digestive system. Common symptoms can include diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fatigue and extreme tiredness, weight loss and blood and mucus in stools.

Crohn’s disease, which is becoming increasingly common, has conventionally been treated using medicines to suppress the activity of the body’s immune system. However, these treatments have not always not been effective and relapse is common. The latest cure promises prolonged remission, according to the researchers. Remission of between three and 23 years can be achieved with this cure, enabling patients to have an improved and ‘pain-free’ quality of life, confirms the research.