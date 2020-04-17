Euro Weekly News spoke to some of our local readers in the Costa del Sol to find out how they are surviving the Coronavirus lockdown in Spain

Euro Weekly News spoke to some of our local readers to find out how they had been getting through the Coronavirus lockdown and what they had planned for when the isolation laws are lifted.

Sheena Richards, Marbella

-- Advertisement --

How have you been coping with the lockdown?

“I have been doing a lot of yoga and reading. My husband Allan and I have been chatting a lot with our kids and grandson on video conference calls. I even sewed us our own masks.”

What is the first thing you will do when the lockdown is lifted?

“We miss seeing our grandchildren so will see them as soon as we possibly can plus it will be nice to go for a proper coffee and cake and then like most people, the hairdressers!”

Kate Kelly, 28 from Fuengirola

How have you been coping with the lockdown?

“I have been working from home which has been harder than usual as I also have to entertain my lively son. So, we have been doing lots of baking like chocolate cupcakes then we have been counteracting that by doing Joe Wicks exercises and yoga every day”





What is the first thing you will do when the lockdown is lifted?

“Well.. I would love to go to a chiringuito and have some nice seafood and a glass of Cava but I would probably settle for a pint and a pork pie!”

Lesley Jones, Camino de Coin

How have you been coping with the lockdown?

“Normally I am home most of the time because of my husband Davey’s Lupus. I made some masks and gave them out and have been spending time on the roof terrace with our dog and kitten. I also started a WhatsApp Lockdown group with my friends, it’s been really helpful to have the support and a laugh”

What is the first thing you will do when the lockdown is lifted?

“I think what I miss more than anything is going for a proper walk with our dog, Lola, and that is what I will do when we can.”

Sheila Clifford, 62, from Riogordo Village,

How have you been coping with the lockdown?

“I still keep to a structured day but I have been hand-rearing three kittens a friends daughter found near the river. I have been keeping active by following exercise videos online and I have been studying to recertify my Addictions Therapy certificate.”

What is the first thing you will do when the lockdown is lifted?

“More than anything I miss human contact so I cannot wait to go for coffee and a chat with my friends. Also, I play Walking Football and am looking forward to training again.”