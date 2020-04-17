Euro Weekly News, Spain’s largest newspaper for expats in the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca hitting the headlines – again!

Euro Weekly News has done it again, hitting the nationals with The Sun, Daily Mirror, Daily Star and the Daily Mail among British press crediting Spain’s largest expat newspaper, EWN, for the hottest stories on the Costa Blanca and the Costa del Sol.

WE revealed how holidaymakers to Spain’s Benidorm on the Costa Blanca could see a pint as low as 64 cents shortly to entice business back.

And within hours, the Mirror, The Sun, Daily Mail, the Scottish Sun and Daily Star had all picked up the news, linking their own online stories back to our original article.

The message spread and Costa del Sol bar owners took notice, responding with what appears could break out as a beer trade war in the fight to attract back customers.

EWN broke the news and once again, the British press ran with the breaking piece, crediting the top English speaking newspaper in Spain, Euro Weekly News.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8220953/Benidorm-bars-cut-price-pint-50p.html

https://www.thesun.co.uk/travel/11408708/spain-bars-cheap-beer-lockdown/



