Does this Italian company have a solution to isolation on the beach for UK holidaymakers on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca

AN Italian company has developed a possible solution to maintain the safety distance this summer on the beaches and avoid the spread of the Coronavirus, transparent plastic cubicles that separate and isolate bathers from each other.

“After observing the use of these dividing structures in hospitals and nursing homes, we thought that they could also be used on the beaches,” explains the sales manager of the Nuovaneon company, Marco Giusti.

The project is still under study, but it involves portable devices made of iron or aluminium and polycarbonate or plexiglass screens, which would protect bathers from the cough and sneeze of other beachgoers.

They would have dimensions of 4.5 metres per side and an access of one and a half metres wide, within which a deckchair and parasol would be located.

So far Nuovaneon has already received requests from several hotel companies, according to Giusti, for those who work with personalised projects pending new official regulations that regulate access to the beaches.

The company recently reopened to make protective screens for healthcare personnel, and protective structures in restaurants and offices.

The dividing screens will be used in bars and restaurants to separate the different diners, in public offices or even in fire stations, according to the head of the company, who ensures that the Ministry of the Interior has already requested this material.





The use of these cubicles on the beaches, however, is still in the air, since the government and regional administrations have not yet specified whether they will be able to open in summer and, if so, with what restrictions, when in Italy general confinement will still be in effect until at least May 3.

Giusti admits that they are waiting for the “official regulations” to find out how they can manufacture these devices, so for the moment they are working with hypotheses with the hotel companies.