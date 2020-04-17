Coronavirus Latest from Costa Blanca South in Spain

FOUR people have died in the last 24 hours from the coronavirus, according to the latest figures for the Costa Blanca South area of Spain.

The Friday (April 17) report from the Valencian Health Ministry now puts the death toll at 51 in the Vega Baja region since the start of the pandemic.

All four of the latest fatalities came from the Torrevieja health department, whilst the equivalent area in Orihuela reported no deaths for the third successive day.

Forty-one people have now died in the Torrevieja area, whilst 10 patients have passed away in Orihuela.

Ten additional Covid-19 cases have been discovered across both departments, taking the total to 461 active cases in the Vega Baja region.

The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro , Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.

The Torrevieja health department is managed by Ribera Salud, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.



