Car Factories in Spain Owned by Germany’s Volkswagen Are Reopening

GERMANY’S carmaker Volkswagen is planning the staggered reopening of its SEAT car factories in Spain, beginning from April 27.

That date would mark nearly six weeks after it stopped all production at some of the country’s biggest manufacturing plants.

The news will be seen as a major boost to the Spanish economy which is reeling under the State of Alarm conditions imposed because of the coronavirus crisis

Volkswagen said that staff would return gradually to their four sites in the Barcelona area.

They say that would allow them to make sure that all health and safety measures were fully observed.

“We need to observes rules like distance between workers and much more cleaning on the production lines, which won’t allow us to produce at the same rate,” a SEAT spokesman said.

“We will go little by little until we get to the volume we had before.”





SEAT had presented a temporary layoff plan for its 11,000 production staff which will allow them to start coming back to work at different times over the course of eight weeks.