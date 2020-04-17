Calpe town hall’s Plan Resiste brings  help to cash-strapped residents and businesses during the Costa Blanca’s lockdown

CALPE’S local government presented its Plan Resiste at the last council meeting, held by videolink.

Councillors approved the Budget modification making €1 million available to Social Services to alleviate the effects of lockdown on Calpe families and businesses.

An initial €100,000 has already been allocated to immediate help for families unable to pay for food, medication and other basics.

The town hall also proposed a Budget modification releasing €830,000 to help local business with direct aid as well as indirect help by subsidising municipal taxes.

Backed by all parties, the motion was left in suspense pending the regional government’s response.

Councillors voted to lower IBI rates on their habitual residence for pensioners and long-term unemployed, with a 75 per cent reduction pegged at €400 per household. The disabled, one-parent families and gender violence victims will be eligible for a further 10 per cent.

Nevertheless, Compromis spokesman Ximo Perles complained that this measure did not include help with rent payments.





“There are subsidies for property-owners but nothing for people without properties,” he argued.