British fugitive and suspected paedophile on the run from police in the UK captured in Benidorm on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A British fugitive and suspected paedophile has been arrested in Benidorm during a State of Alarm patrol, after a European and extradition warrant was issued.

THE 26-year-old fled the UK after being charged with the exploitation of minors and child pornography.

National Police captured the wanted Brit during the State of Alarm movement controls in the popular holiday resort.

The hunt for the fugitive began after UK officials issued a European arrest and extradition warrant, and through international protocols, Benidorm’s National Police was “informed of his possible presence” after “escaping from his own country.”

It’s not yet known exactly when he fled the UK.

The International Fugitives Group of the General Commissariat of the Judicial Police launched an investigation which suggested he was in the province of Alicante.

Officers from the Alicante and Benidorm Organised Crime Group “began to collect all possible data in order to be able to determine in which location the fugitive was hiding” and determined that he was shacked up at an address in the holiday town.

They carried out street searches until it was during a routine State of Alarm check, they captured the suspect driving a Ford model, according to El Pais sources.





International authorities were notified and he was immediately arrested, without any resistance.

The detainee has been placed at the disposition of the Central Court of Instruction of the Audiencia Nacional, where his extradition to the United Kingdom will be processed.