BREAKING: UK Coronavirus Death Toll Dips Slightly in Latest Figures

The UK coronavirus death toll has dipped slightly after 847 deaths recorded in 24 hours, taking the total to 14,576.

Official figures now show the daily fatalities have been under 900 for six days in a row.

The official death toll is feared to by higher as the figures only include deaths from from hospitals, excluding care homes.

It comes after a leading public health expert dramatically warned today Britain could suffer 40,000 coronavirus deaths in the first wave of the outbreak.

Professor Anthony Costello, of University College London, blasted the Government’s handling of the crisis, saying it was ‘too slow’ to react.

Giving evidence to MPs today, he said Britain could experience tens of thousands of more deaths before the first wave of the deadly infection is over.



