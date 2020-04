SPANISH health officials say there have been 585 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. There have been a further 5,252 infections and an increase in infections of 2.8 per cent.

The country’s total death toll from the virus climbed to:

19,478

Overall cases have risen to:

188,068

The total amount of recoveries in Spain is now:

74,797





