BREAKING NEWS: Captain Tom Moore raises £20,000,000 for NHS as donations continue to flood in

Captain Tom Moore’s fundraiser for the NHS has officially topped £20 million as donations from around the world continue to flood in.
The 99-year-old war veteran made global headlines when he set out to walk 100 laps of his Bedforshire garden by the time he turned 100 on April 30th.
The war hero has vowed to keep on walking as long as donations keep coming in – and the British public have not let him down.
Over one million people have donated to his campaign, raising over 20 million as of Friday evening.