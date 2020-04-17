BREAKING NEWS: Captain Tom Moore raises £20,000,000 for NHS as donations continue to flood in

Captain Tom Moore’s fundraiser for the NHS has officially topped £20 million as donations from around the world continue to flood in.

The 99-year-old war veteran made global headlines when he set out to walk 100 laps of his Bedforshire garden by the time he turned 100 on April 30th.

-- Advertisement --

The war hero has vowed to keep on walking as long as donations keep coming in – and the British public have not let him down.

Over one million people have donated to his campaign, raising over 20 million as of Friday evening.