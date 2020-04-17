Boozed Up Costa Blanca Motorist from Estonia Breaking Lockdown Rules

A BOOZED up Estonian motorist was pulled over by cops in Spain’s Costa Blanca resort of Torrevieja over breaking lockdown rules.

Torrevieja police were looking out for State of Alarm law breakers by the Calle Orihuela roundabout at around 1.00am when they saw a speeding car travelling at well over the urban limit.

Officers intercepted the motorist close by on Calle Villa Madrid and a breath test found him to be four times over the legal alcohol limit.

The drunk Estonian national told police that he “had come from a party and that he was about to go to see some friends.”

And in addition to his breaking of isolation rules and being drunk behind the wheel, the man faced extra problems in being unable to prove that he was a bona-fide Spanish resident.

The driver now faces a combination of fines ranging anywhere between €2,500 and €10,000.



