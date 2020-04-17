Bars on Spain’s Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca face daily disinfecting process 3 times a day on reopening when holiday makers arrive

Disinfection Bar And Restaurant Procedures 3 Times A Day on Spain’s Costa Del Sol & Costa Blanca Likely Say’s Cleansing Expert

As bars and restaurants across Spain’s tourist hot spots especially, face extra regulations and procedures possible as they clammer to get open and play catch up after such a long period of closure.

With Coronavirus infections going to be on the high priority list of town halls who monitor the local businesses in their regions, cleanliness will be of the most important as well as ensuring the Coronavirus is kept at bay as visitors return.

Gary Helliar a cleansing expert told the Euro Weekly News how he has already been approached for his professional opinion:

” The advice I have given the authorities and other enquirers is that bars and restaurants will need to be extra vigilant especially in the case of the Coronavirus which can linger for a period of time and be transmitted with ease as demonstrated in the current crisis. All bars and restaurants should be disinfected morning noon and night depending on opening hours, bars should have an hour closing period during the trading day to disinfect, it makes pure common sense, to keep holiday makers and the public safe. The solutions aren’t expensive and the equipment can be hired at low cost but it will be essential to remain open”

Bar owners on the Costa del Sol have reacted to the news that is doing the rounds amongst bar owners who have already been advised by accountants and lawyers to expect conditions on reopening.

“What ever it takes, yes of course we should be taking all precautions and if spraying three times a day is the way to ensure we offer a safe environment then so be it” said Charles Scott who operates a bar in Malaga

Tom Gilbert who operates a themed old English pub on the coast said ” Makes perfect sense, we will have to be extra vigilant for sure in all quarters from constant table cleaning and wiping to quick removal of plates and glasses and ensuring they go straight into the hot washer, I’ve already been planning the process for my staff when we reopen, spraying down chairs and tables maybe a little awkward indoor areas, but outside won’t be an issue”





Luna bar co owner Barbara Sutherland said” We are established for our cleanliness and it’s always our priority so we will be following any advice or instruction from the authorities as normal”

” Getting holiday makers feeling safe is high priority and if they see these types of measures in place and being actioned then they are more likely to enter the premises” said Joe from Taco’s Joe in Carvajal.

American diner owner who preferred not to be named from Benalmadena said ” This is already happening in the States and it’s been expected in both Italy and Spain, I will probably hire in a company as I expect them to start up shortly, which again will be good for local business and get the economy running again. I’ll only do it myself rather than contracting out if it’s too expensive. “