Another person loses their life to coronavirus on Spain’s Costa Almeria

AFTER three days with no new coronavirus deaths in Almeria, one person has lost their life to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures from the Junta de Andalucia put the province’s current death tally at 39.

There have also been another eight new Covid-19 infections since Thursday, pushing the total number up to 436.

The authorities attribute the relatively large increases in reported new contagions in the last few days to this week’s rapid testing programme in the province’s care homes and residences.

In all 186 people testing positive for the virus in Almeria have required hospitalisation, with five new cases since yesterday. A total of 35 people have needed intensive care treatment.

The best news of the day is that there have been 28 more recoveries. The figure now stands at 118.



