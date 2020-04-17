A call to arms from Steve Marshall from Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena on Spain’s Costa del Sol

The Coronavirus pandemic, whilst still with us, has already left behind a terrible legacy.

Lost lives, damaged families and an economy that will take some time to recover.

Incredibly almost unbelievably something positive has emerged from this awful tragedy

Our planet is now dealing with less pollution and starting to heal.

Old friendships have been rekindled and new ones formed.

People are talking to each other and social interaction by any means is on the rise.

We now face a choice and it’s not a very difficult one. To go back to the old selfish materialistic ways or build on values of friendship and mutual support and respect.

At Age Concern, we understand that if you share these values then we are on the same page





We invite you to come and join us as a client, volunteer, donor or supporter

Together we will build a brighter and better community

As a valued client you will enjoy……

Our comprehensive welfare support.

A full social calendar with something for everyone.

This includes weekly social get together’s at our four clubs, monthly lunches, day trips, shows and concerts

Help with transport to medical appointments, shopping, translation and much more

We have clubs in Los Boliches, Arroyo/Benalmadena/ La Cala and Mijas Pueblo.

All services are subject to the availability of volunteers.

Age Concern are determined to offer you HELP WHERE HELP IS NEEDED!

To join us is absolutely free!

We raise our money through fundraising events, donors, supporters and our Charity shop in Los Boliches

As a valued volunteer we have many opportunities so if you are interested let’s have a coffee and a chat

As a valued donor or supporter your financial help or involvement will make a real difference

Just pick up the phone and call 652537615 and speak to Linda or leave a message.

Or you can email us at info@ageconcern.com or check out our Web and Facebook pages. We will get back to you as quickly as possible.

We look forward to hearing from you

Thank you

Steve Marshall,

Secretary Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena