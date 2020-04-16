WATCH: ‘You can’t travel, but you can dream’ video to promote Spain holiday island Mallorca online hit

A PROMOTIONAL video aimed at audiences in Mallorca’s main tourism markets is an online hit.

The island government’s Tourism and Sport department reported that ‘You can’t travel, but you can dream’ has been viewed no less than 2.8 million times, proving to be a particular hit in the UK, Germany and France, as well as in Spain.

By Wednesday the video had racked up nearly 1.8 million viewings on the Consell de Mallorca’s Instagram account and more than 920,000 on Facebook. There have been in the regions of 51,000 views via YouTube and heading for 4,000 on Twitter.

The Mallorca government produced the video after the coronavirus State of Alarm came into force as part it its ‘See you soon Mallorca’ campaign.

The campaign is aimed at putting out a message of optimism and hope in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mallorca wants to “establish bonds of union with its most faithful markets to remind them that once this stage is over the island will be a safe place once again,” the Consell said.





Ever since the start of the coronavirus crisis the Tourism and Sport department has through the Mallorca Tourism Foundation been implementing a battery of measures under the See you soon banner to promote the island brand. It has been using all social media, as well as the website www.stayhomemallorca.com.

The Consell made is clear that all the initiatives are in coordination with the private sector, with which it has regular meetings, as well as different organisations and entities.

Mallorca is now preparing an action plan to make an impact on its major domestic and overseas visitor markets as soon as the state of alarm comes to end.