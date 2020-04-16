WATCH VIDEO: Residents of Miraflores complex in Malaga Province sing from their balconies every night as Coronavirus pandemic grips the Costa del Sol

Residents of Miraflores complex in Malaga Province sing from their balconies every night as Coronavirus pandemic grips the Costa del Sol.

SINCE the first night of lockdown, the residents of Golf Garden complex in Miraflores not only clap for all of the key workers, who are doing such an amazing job for us all, but they also sing from our balconies.

They have had some really uplifting performances such as Dancing Queen, Delilah and Karma Chameleon and also have a special Spanish night on Saturdays.

The residents find it is something they all look forward to very much, particularly those who are on their own as this is really the only interaction they have on a day-to-day basis.

They even have their own WhatsApp group ‘Golf Garden Choir’ so that they can let everybody know what will be in the evening’s performance.